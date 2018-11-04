Moulana Hami pays glorious tribute to Sultan-ul Arifeen (RA)

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar Nov 3:
Karwan-e-Islami patron Alama Ghulam Rasool Hami Friday paid rich tributes to Hazrat Sheikh Hamzah Makhdoom Sahib (RA) popularly known as Sultan-ul-Arifeen, on his annual Urs and described him as a great spiritual leader and social reformer.
Alama Hami said Hazrat Sheikh Hamzah Makhdoom also known as Mehboob-ul- Alam during his lifetime laid stress on Islamic teachings, humanity, kindness, brotherhood and social service and helped in creating an atmosphere of justice and fair play.
While paying glowing tributes to the saint for his valuable religious and social services, Alama Hami lauded the role of Hazrat-e-Sultan-ul-Arifeen (RA) in character building of Kashmiri Muslims.
He said Hazrat-e-Sultan-ul-Arifeen (RA) played a vital role in the diffusion of religious and spiritual education, social and political consciousness among Kashmiri Muslims. Alama Hami said that Sultanul Arifeen was in real terms the decedent of Prophet Muhammad (SAW) and his teachings continue to act as a guiding force for the Muslims living in Kashmir.
Alama Hami appealed Muslims of Kashmir to learn from the teachings of Hazrat Makhdoom Sahib. He said that by following his teachings people of Kashmir can tackle various problems including social evils like moral degradation and waywardness, suicides, consumption of liquor and drugs, domestic violence and crime against women and other evils and fulfil their religious responsibilities. He said it’s high time to take forward the mission of the revered saint. While talking about the huge contributions of Aala Hazrat Imam Ahmad Raza Khan Barelvi (RA), Alama Hami said that the imam unveiled the chapters in Islam which were hidden till centuries together.
He said remembering Imam Ahmed Raza on his Urs reflects that the great Islamic scholar has worked tremendously on various fronts of Islam and made people understand the real meaning of love for Prophet Muhammad (SAW). Pertinently, Alama Hami has been selected for the annual Aala Hazrat Imam Ahmed Raza International ward.