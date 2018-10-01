Moulana Ansari remembered on his 4th anniversary

Special prayer meetings held across Valley
Special prayer meetings held across Valley
Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Sep 30:
Paying glowing tributes to the political and religious luminary Moulana Iftikhar Hussain Ansari on his 4th death anniversary, hundreds of mourners on Sunday held special prayer meetings across the valley in respective Imambargahs.
A special congregational meeting was held at Zadibal starting with Quran Khawani at Mazari sharief of Moulana Mohammad Jawad Ansari at Gulistan Babamazar led by students of Jamia Imami Sadiq Shadipora Sumbal and later joint congregation and Nawah Khawani (Majlis Aza) recited by prominent Zakirin at Historic Imambada Zadibal in which thousands of mourners participated from across the valley.
Speaking at the congregation function noted scholar Hujatul Islam Walmuslimeen Moulana Syed Qalbi Rushaid Rizvi delivered impressive sermon on Shahadat-e-Hussain (AS) and vision of Shia sect on Islam and Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).
He also highlighted the role played by Moulana Ansari for the upliftment of Shia community. He said it was his person which had always remained on forefront in favour of this community and as a religious preacher, guide and spiritual leader his contributions would be remembered for ever.
On this occasion noted poet, writer, social and political personality Zaffar Iqbal Manhas also paid glowing tributes to Late Moulana and highlighted his role in maintaining the socio fabric of the society and harmony among communities. He said Moulana always stressed upon mutual brotherhood among Shia-Suni communities and always in his sermons he (Moulana) tried to convince people to strengthening of ties among each other. Manhas said that besides being best orator he was a bold leader with lot of qualities.
Remembering the last meeting with Ansari, Manhas said despite knowing the fact that he was suffering from a severe ailment he had never lost courage and hope, but was prompt to answer with ever jolly mood. He never make me feel that he has any pain and when I got in tears he himself consoled me and said “dear no one remained in this world and we all have to leave this place.