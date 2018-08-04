Motorized tricycles issued among specially-abled persons in Samba

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu:
Social Welfare department on Friday provided motorized tricycles to eleven specially-abled persons here at a simple function.
According to an official, the specially modified motorized tricycles were provided to beneficiaries under the scheme of State Rehabilitation Council.
Deputy Commissioner Sushma Chauhan- the Chief Guest handed over the keys to the beneficiaries including six males and five females.
Congratulating the beneficiaries, the DC said that such government schemes are aimed to empower specially-abled persons and enable them to create a niche in the society.
She further said that efforts are afoot to provide opportunities and proper facilities to specially-abled persons and children so that they can realize their dreams and aspirations.