April 19, 2019 | Agencies

Motorcyclist killed in road accident in Budgam

 

A motorcyclist was killed after being hit by an unidentified vehicle on Srinagar-Charar-e-Sharief road in central Kashmir district of Budgam, official sources said.

Motorcyclist Shabir Ahmad Waza, a resident of Chadoora, was critically injured when an unidentified vehicle hit him at Wahthora on Thursday evening. The injured was rushed to hospital where he was declared brought dead.

A case has been registered and manhunt launched to nab accused driver, the sources added.

[Representational Pic]

;