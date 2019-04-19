Motorcyclist killed in road accident in Budgam

A motorcyclist was killed after being hit by an unidentified vehicle on Srinagar-Charar-e-Sharief road in central Kashmir district of Budgam, official sources said.
Motorcyclist Shabir Ahmad Waza, a resident of Chadoora, was critically injured when an unidentified vehicle hit him at Wahthora on Thursday evening. The injured was rushed to hospital where he was declared brought dead.
A case has been registered and manhunt launched to nab accused driver, the sources added.
[Representational Pic]
