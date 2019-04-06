Motorcyclist dead, 2 pillion riders injured in Poonch

April 06, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

A motorcyclist died while two pillion riders sustained critical injuries in a road accident in Bhatidhar area of Mendhar in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday morning.

Reports Reaching GNS said that the motorcyclist Mohd Zaheer (27) son of Ashiq Hussain of Bhatidhar, a B.Ed student died on the spot death while as two other persons riding on the motorcycle also got injured.

The injured have been identified as Maqbool Hussain (7) son of Abdul Hameed and Mohd Maqbool (42) son of Bader Din of Bhatidar, they said.

The mishap occurred today in the morning when the motorcycle (JK12-2304) collided with road roller while black-topping was being carried out by the concerned authority, they said.

SDPO Mendhar Neeraj Padyar said that confirmed the mishap and said that the motorcyclist died on the spot while as two others were injured and have been hospitalized.

"A case under relevant sections of law was registered and further investigations were taken up," the officer said.

Meanwhile, local residents of the area protested against PWD authorities following the student's death. (GNS)