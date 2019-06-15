Motorcycle theft: Police release photo of suspect

June 15, 2019 | Agencies

Jammu and Kashmir police on Saturday sought help from general public to identify an alleged motorcycle lifter caught in CCTV footage near a hospital in Srinagar.

A police spokesperson said that Karan Nagar police station received a complaint from one Dinesh Shabir Bangroo, resident of Noor Bagh downtown that he had parked his motorcycle near OPD gate of SMHS hospital on June 11, 2019.

However, after some time when he returned, he found his motorcycle missing.

He said a case FIR was registered and investigation taken up.

The spokesman said during the course of investigation, police team collected the CCTV footage and obtained photograph of the suspect which has been circulated on social media, including twitter and facebook.