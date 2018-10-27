Motivational talk on ‘My Start-up Story’ held at BGSBU

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, Oct 26:
A motivational talk, organized by the Start-up Cell of BGSBU under TEQIP-III programme, was delivered by Ishan Verma, Founder and CEO of Nentoir Technologies Pvt. Ltd.
According to a BGSBU spokesman, Nentoir Technologies Pvt. Ltd. is one of the first Start-ups from J&K to be funded by the Govt. of India under the Start-up India Initiative and incubated at DST sponsored Technology Business Incubation Centre.
He said that Vice Chancellor of the University Prof Javed Musarrat applauded the efforts of the startup cell for organizing the event.
Prof. Iqbal Parwez, Dean Academic Affairs and Co-ordinator TEQIP-III congratulated the team and stressed on the need of continuing such activities.
Farkhanda Ana, Co-ordinator of the Start-up Cell welcomed the speaker and the gathering.
She briefed the students about the objectives of the Start-up Cell and emphasized on the need for the promotion of Start-up culture in the present era.
Malik Mubasher Hassan, Principal Polytechnic and Head Department of ITE addressed the gathering and deliberated on the need for critical thinking to build an innovative eco-system. He apprised the audience about the various sponsoring agencies which promote entrepreneurs.
As per the spokesman Ishan Verma made an exhaustive deliberation on his entrepreneurial success and the challenges he had to face.
He stressed on the need of progressive innovation to be a successful entrepreneur.
The speaker further highlighted the need to participate in various Start-up workshops and programmes organized by the different institutes across the country to get an exposure to the various cutting-edge technologies and innovations.
He encouraged the students for finding the solutions to existing socio-economic problems and development of Business plans and emphasized on the active participation in “Think an Idea” contest being organized by the Start-up Cell, BGSBU.
Dean School of Engineering and Technology, Prof. Mohd. Asger felicitated the speaker and highlighted the need of transformation from job seekers to job creators.
He informed the students that the Start-up Cell of the university is providing a platform for the realization of the innovative ideas of the students. Prof. Asger stressed on the need for conducting such awareness and motivational talks in future too and praised the Co-ordinator for her efforts in organising the same.