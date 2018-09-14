Motivate youth to participate in Khelo-India games: Chauhan to officials

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, Sep 13:
District Development Commissioner (DDC) Samba, Sushma Chauhan on Thursday chaired a meeting of District Level Committee to review the implementation of Khelo-India Scheme and took stock of the preparedness for execution of sports competition scheduled to be held all over the district from September 20 under the flagship scheme
According to an official, the DDC sought a detailed status report on preparedness of venues, opening ceremony and other logistics required for holding sports event in the district under Khelo- India.
The DDC entrusted upon the concerned officers for ensuring maximum participation of youth, especially from the rural areas, in the sports activities under Khelo- India to celebrate the spirit of sportsmanship all over the district during one-month long event. She further asked them to motivate the participants for endeavouring to registration for the Khelo- India games.
The DDC instructed the committees constituted for purchase of equipment, refreshment and sports kits to ensure the availability of necessary stock during the sports event.
The meeting was attended by the ADDC Samba, Pankaj Magotra, CEO Samba, DYSSO Samba, Army and CRPF Officers besides other officers of concerned departments, the official added.