Mothers can undo masculine hatred that’s out to divide our world: Shah Faesal

May 13, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

President Jammu and Kashmir People’s Movement, Dr Shah Faesal has said in his Mother’s Day felicitation message that only mothers can rescue our world from the storm of hate and divisiveness.

Shah Faesal recalled the contribution mothers have made in the history of mankind by not only gifting to our world greatest poets, philosophers and scientists but also by being custodians of the sentiments of love and sacrifice.

“Mother’s Day is a special day dedicated to all mothers to salute and acknowledge their selfless service and contribution to mankind,” Shah Faesal said.

“Mothers in J&K have been the worst victims of violence during the decades of war and we should salute their resolve and sacrifice on this occasion. The pain of mothers, who lost their loved ones during the ongoing conflict, needs to be particularly acknowledged,” he added.

“It is a tragedy that even in our society which boasts of traditional values, there are abandoned mothers and deserted parents. This is unacceptable and the responsibility is on all of us to inculcate moral values in our children so that the future generation can understand the importance of respecting one’s parents,” the statement added.



