Mother, six children injured in LPG cylinder blast in Uri

May 28, 2019 | Noor ul Haq

Seven family members including a lady and her six children sustained severe burn injuries in a gas cylinder blast in Uri village of north Kashmir's Baramulla district on Monday.

A police official said that a lady and her six children were injured when a gas cylinder exploded inside a residential house of Mohammad Shafi Chalkoo son of Abdullah Chalkoo at Laghama village in Uri subdivision of Baramulla.

The injured were rushed to sub district hospital Uri for treatment where from six injured were referred to Srinagar hospital for advanced treatment.

Block Medical Officer Uri, Dr. Ramzan said that seven person were injured in the gas cylinder blast.

“Six patient with face and neck burn injuries were shifted to Srinagar hospital as face and neck injuries are considered as crucial while as one child is being treated at Uri hospital. Few among the six injured have around 70% injuries,” BMO Uri said.

The official identified the injured person as lady Parveena Akther (35), Saima Bano (18), Sabeena Bano (16), Shaista Bano (14), Nazia Bano (13), Ulfat Bano (10) and Ubaid Chalkoo (5).



