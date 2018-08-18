Mother of two shot dead in Pulwama village

Civilian killed, 3 hurt in Awantipora grenade attack
Javid SofiPulwama, Aug 17:
A mother of two children was shot dead by unknown gunmen in Drabgama village of south Kashmir's Pulwama district on Friday while a civilian was killed and three others sustained splinter injuries in a grenade attack in Awantipora.
A police officer said a 40-year-old woman identified as Shameema wife of Ali Mohammad of Koil village was shot dead by militants in Drabgama village.
He said two Hizb militants barged into her house in the afternoon and opened fire on her.
"She received multiple bullet injuries and died on spot,” the police officer said.
Residents of Koil said Shameema had left her house in Koil in the morning to visit her parental house, where unknown gunmen fired at her at around 12.45 PM.
Body of the woman was later shifted to Koil village for burial.
Shameema is survived by two children besides her husband.
SSP Pulwama, Chandan Kohli said police have registered a case and launched investigation.
Meanwhile, suspected militants lobbed a grenade towards police station Awantipora in the afternoon.
The grenade exploded outside the police station, injuring four civilians. The injured civilians were shifted to PHC Awantipora, where from two of the critically injured were referred to SMHS hospital in Srinagar.
A critically injured Abdul Ahad Pinchoo R/o Jawbara, Awantipora succumbed to injuries in the SMHS hospital.
Doctors said he had sustained splinter injury in the head.
The other three injured were identified as Manzoor Ahmad Sheikh, Gulzar Ahmad Tanga and Mohammed Suhaib .