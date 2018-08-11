Mother of three allegedly gang-raped in Kathua

Accused absconding, police launch manhunt
Rising Kashmir NewsJammu:
A mother of three children was allegedly abducted and gang-raped by three people in Kathua district on late Thursday evening.
According to the victim, she went out in the fields to attend natural call during late evening hours yesterday when three people abducted her.
“They took me away from the fields while threatening me with an axe. I was compelled not to alert the villagers,” narrated the victim to media persons at a hospital in Kathua.
“They allegedly gang-raped me. I can identify one of them. Two had covered their faces with cloth.”
“I feared for my life, when I pleaded them to let me go. They repeatedly threatened to kill me,” claimed the woman.
She said that she assured the alleged rapists that she would not disclose anything to anyone if she was allowed to go. “I told them that I have three children at home. I did what they told me. When I tried to escape from their clutches, one of them attacked me with axe. I have injuries in leg,” she said.
The victim said that she cried for help compelling the accused to flee from the spot as the villagers rushed to rescue the victim.
She said that the locals shifted her to the hospital and informed her husband, who was not present in the house.
The medical examination of the woman has been conducted and raids are being conducted by the police to arrest the absconding persons.