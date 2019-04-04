Mother of senior journalist Riyaz Masroor passes away

April 04, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Geelani expresses grief

Mother of a senior journalist Riyaz Masroor has passed away on Tuesday after a major open heart surgery at Khyber Medical Institute. She was 62.

People from various sections of society attended her funeral.

Family sources said that Fateh Khawani for the departed soul will be offered on April 05 (Friday) at her ancestral residence, Shalpora Alucha Bagh, Srinagar.

Meanwhile, Hurriyat (G) chairman, Syed Ali Geelani has condoled the demise and prayed for eternal peace of departed soul and courage to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss.