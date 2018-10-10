Mother of 3 kids allegedly burnt alive by in-laws in Bandipora

Family demands crime branch probe
M T RasoolBandipora, Oct 9:
Rehana Gulzar, 35, and a mother of three kids was allegedly ‘burnt alive’ by her in-laws here in Ahm-e-Sharief area of north Kashmir’s Bandipora district.
According to family members, Rehana a FMPH worker in health department was married in the year 2o09, to Lateef Ahmad Baba of Ahm-e-Sharief, but never lived peacefully due to constant tussle with her in-laws.
“My daughter put up with harsh sufferings from last nine years but never complained, she was now happy and preparing for construction of her new house” said Gulzar Ahmed father of deceased.
“She had no reason to commit suicide now, she is a victim, and police should thoroughly probe the incident to deliver justice,” he said.
Soon after the incident, happened on Saturday, October 6, Rehana was rushed to the district hospital Bandipora for treatment where from she was referred to Srinagar hospital for further treatment. Rehana succumbed to her injuiries on Sunday.
Family members of deceased alleged that Rehana was beaten before burnt alive and they were demanding impartial probe.
Brother of deceased told Rising Kashmir that her sister was ‘brutall killed’ by her in laws. He said “circumstances and the attitude of her in-laws was enough to prove the incident.”
“We are demanding unbiased probe into the matter. Though many of the people from her (in laws) side are working in police department,” he said.
They added that they have ‘evidence’ to prove that her in-laws were involved and further demanded that case should be handed over to Crime Branch.
Scores of employees of health department on Tuesday staged protest against the alleged “murder” of Rehana.
The protesting employees alleged that their colleague Rehana was allegedly set ablaze by her in laws at Ahieh Sharief in Bandipora.
The protesting employees demanded action against culprits involved in the crime while marching towards the Deputy Commissioner’s Office here.
“Justices should be delivered to family of deceased,” district president medical employee's association Bandipora, Saifudin Dar told Rising Kashmir.
Meanwhile, police has called husband of the deceased woman and few other persons for questioning regarding the incident.