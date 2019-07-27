Mother dies, son injured as landslide hits their mud house in Doda

July 27, 2019 | RK Online Desk

A landslide hit a residential house in Doda district on Saturday, killing a woman while her son was seriously injured, officials said.

They said at least 25 sheep also perished in the incident which occurred in Baggar area of Tehsil Assar in the mountainous district at around 6 a.m.

Reports said that owing to overnight rains, landslide hit the mud house and it collapsed, resulting in injuries to mother and son.

Immediately locals launched a rescue operation and removed the duo from debris.

Late, both of them to Primary Health Centre Assar from where they were referred to GMC&H Doda for advanced treatment.

However, the woman Acheri Devi succumbed to injuries while her son Mishar Das is undergoing treatment.

Meanwhile, during the intervening night of 26 and 27 July, a cow shed belonging to one Ghulam Hussain Khatana son of Sardar Mohd Khatana collapsed at Shrant Tyran Doban area of Lolab in north Kashmir's Kupwara district.

Four cows, two bulls and seven sheep died on the spot jn the incident, reports said.

In south Kashmir’s Pulwama district nearly 100 sheep perished during the intervening night due to cloud burst at Brari Angan area of Tral. (GNS)