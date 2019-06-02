Mother, daughter injured in gas cylinder blast in Uri succumbs

June 02, 2019 | RK Online Desk

A mother and daughter who were injured in a gas cylinder blast in Uri area of north Kashmir's Baramulla district on 27 May lost battle for life at SKIMS on Sunday.

Reports said that Parveena Akther (35) and her daughter Shaishta Bano (14) succumbed to their injuries at SKIMS Soura on Sunday after being hospitalised for five days.

Seven family members including mother and her six children were injured when an LPG gas cylinder exploded inside a residential house of Mohammad Shafi Chalkoo son of Abdul Dullah Chalkoo of Laghama Uri on 27 May.( GNS)

(Representational picture)