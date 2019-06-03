Mother-daughter duo injured in Uri gas cylinder blast succumb

June 03, 2019 | Noor ul Haq

A mother-daughter duo injured in a gas cylinder blast in Uri subdivision of North Kashmir's Baramulla district last week succumbed to their injuries at Sher-e-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences Soura, Srinagar on Sunday.

Officials said that Parveena Akther (35) and her daughter Shaista Bano (14) succumbed to their injuries at SKIMS Soura early Sunday morning after being hospitalised for five days.

Seven family members, including the mother and her six children, were injured when a LPG cylinder exploded inside a residential house of Mohammad Shafi Chalkoo son of Abdullah Chalkoo of Laghama Uri on 27 May.

The injured were taken to SDH Uri for immediate treatment where from six injured were referred to Srinagar hospital for specialized treatment.

Block Medical Officer Uri, Dr. Ramzan said that seven person were injured in the gas cylinder blast.

“Six patient with face and neck burn injuries were shifted to Srinagar hospital as face and neck injuries are considered as crucial while as one child was treated at Uri hospital. Few among the six injured had around 70% injuries,” BMO Uri said.