Mother-daughter duo among 14 killed in Poonch accident

Governor grieved over loss of lives
Nazim Ali ManhasJammu, Dec 8:
At least 14 people, including mother-daughter duo, were killed and 17 others injured on Saturday when a passenger bus skidded off a road and rolled down into a deep gorge in Poonch district.
A police official said the accident occurred at Plera in Mandi area of Poonch when driver of the 42-seater passenger bus, coming from Loran to Poonch, lost control over the vehicle while negotiating a curve and rolled down into a 100-meter gorge.
Immediately, rescue and search operation was launched by the police and civilians.
The official said 14 passengers were killed and 17 others injured in the accident.
“Six persons were found dead on spot and five more succumbed to injuries while being evacuated from the scene,” the officer said, adding that three more succumbed to injuries at a local hospital.
The deceased include a two-year-old minor girl Afia Parveen and her mother Parveen Akhter (35) of Loyal Bella village in Poonch.
The four critically injured persons were airlifted to Government Medical College Hospital, Jammu for specialised treatment.
Governor Satya Pal Malik expressed grief and anguish over loss of precious lives in the tragic road accident.
In his message, Malik prayed for eternal peace to the departed souls and expressed sympathies with the bereaved families.
He wished speedy recovery to those injured in this accident.
National Conference leader and ex-MLC Rahim Dad, ex-MLA Mendhar Javed Rana, ex-MLA Ajaz Jan, and Dr Shazad have expressed their deep concern over the tragic road mishap.