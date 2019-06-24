Most popular Chinese dishes you should try at Taj Vivanta

June 24, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Owing to its increased demand, Taj Vivanta Dal View has introduced Chinese dishes exclusively at its Jade Dragon Restaurant.

Served sizzling hot and fresh, the restaurant offers different options of delicious soup recipes. The popular soups include Szechuan Hot and Sour soup, minced lamb and coriander soup, fresh asparagus and egg drop soup to name a few.

To cater to the local taste buds, the restaurant offers you locally produced Nadru as an appetizer. The crispy lotus stem honey smoked chilly is an ideal delicacy to build your appetite. The other veg appetizers include glass noodles vegetable spring roll, golden fried husk corns.

It offers various varieties of the main course in seafood, fish, poultry and lamb. One should try steamed fish with ginger and spring onions to appease your the taste buds.

The hotel has a specialist chef Abishekh who has served in many renowned hotels across India preparing Chinese food.

The restaurant remains open in the evening after 6 pm for locals who have been visiting the hotel in good number recently.

Director of Sales at the Hotel Basharat Rashid said most of its clients for the Chines food are locals.

"Though we have resident guests who turn up at the restaurant many locals have shown interest in this food," he said.

Over 50 per cent of the orders for the Chinese cuisine come from locals who dine out with families and friends here.

"Now locals are also experimenting with different dishes. They have started to like Chinese cuisine because it is considered very nutritional and healthy and is served fresh," said Basharat Rashid.

Basharat said the menu prices for the Chinese dishes are also very competitive compared to local Wazaan and other cuisines which has also contributed to the local rush to the restaurant.