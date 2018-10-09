Most polling stations wear deserted look

Mansoor PeerSrinagar, Oct 08:
Most polling stations in Kashmir wore a deserted look on the first day of Urban Local Bodies (ULB) polls on Monday as majority of people in Srinagar and other areas stayed away from voting.
The ULB polls are being held in the State including for Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) after a gap of 13 years.
In the first phase of ULB polls, most polling stations were seen empty.
All four polling stations at Government Boys Higher Secondary School, Humhama which falls in ward 16, were empty and only nine votes had been polled till afternoon.
Ghulam Mohuiddin, a resident of Humhama was sitting outside a closed shop in the locality and chatting with his two friends about poll boycott.
All of them did not cast a vote.
“For what purpose should we cast a vote and why should we do so? We have seen deaths and destruction since 1947,” said Mohuiddin, a businessman by profession.
Pitching for dialogue between New Delhi and Islamabad over Kashmir issue, they said people were fed up and had seen a lot of sufferings.
“We want resolution of Kashmir issue which has hardly left anyone unaffected not fake promises in the garb of elections,” they said.
The angry residents said people do not want to listen to fake promises of development.
“What has changed in Srinagar City during the past 20 years?” one of them said.
He said Kashmir’s narrative had been changed over the years.
“Even 7-year-old or 8-year-old children are aware of what is happening in each and corner of the Valley,” he said. “We want freedom and once we get that all these issues would get resolved. These elections are a mere show. Once we are free, our resources will be back and we will prosper.”
At the National Institute of Electronics and Information Technology (NIELIT), Rangreth, of the seven polling stations, five – Gogoo, Wovusa, Rangreth, Yayil Rawalpora, and Malik Bagh - saw a low voter turnaround and no vote had been cast at the polling booths till 1 pm.
At Narkara Community Hall in Humhama, four polling stations forward 16 and 17 were set up but no vote was cast till 2 pm.
Most people blamed the failure of successive regimes in reaching out to the people for making people disheartened with the entire election process.
“We were promised many things but none was fulfilled. There has been literally no change on the ground in the past 10 years,” said Mehroosa of Hamdania Colony in Bemina, who was sitting at the veranda of her house but did not even walk out.
“Major projects like smart city and flyover have seen no improvement. These have become victims of politics and nothing else. So why should we vote?” she said.
Nadergund polling station in Humhama was also deserted the entire day as only one vote was polled until 1 pm.
“Only one man turned up to cast vote here. It seems as if people have migrated to some other place,” said a policeman at the polling station.
The four-phased ULB polls began Monday and took place in 820 polling stations in the State.
Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL) had announced a shutdown and called for poll boycott.
For three SMC wards – Humhama, Bemina, Baghi Mehtab, 35 polling stations were set up and eight candidates were in the fray.
The counting of votes would take place on October 20.
