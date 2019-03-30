Most polling stations vulnerable in Kashmir

March 30, 2019 | Javid Ahmad

As the dates for LokSabha polls are drawing near, the government forces are working out modalities for smooth conduct of polls with majority of polling stations across three constituencies in Kashmir having been categorised “vulnerable”.

LokSabha polls would be held in Jammu Kashmir in five phases from April 11 to May 6.

In Anantnag constituency, which is spread over four districts - Anantnag has 714 polling stations, Pulwama 450, Shopian 245 and Kulgam 433 - polling would be held on April 23, April 29 and May 6.

Baramulla constituency, which is spread over three districts - Baramulla having 859 polling stations, Kupwara 574 and Bandipora 312 – would go for polls on April 11.

In Baramulla, of the 859 polling stations, 93 are categorised as vulnerable while of the 574 polling stations in Kupwara, 129 are vulnerable and of the 312 polling stations in Bandipora, 222 are vulnerable.

The Srinagar constituency, which is spread over three districts, Srinagar having 857 polling stations, Budgam 624 and Ganderbal 235, will go for polls on April 18.

An official said based on the ground assessment, majority of the polling stations have been categorised as vulnerable while rest of the polling stations were categorised as critical in the Valley.

He said the vulnerability of the polling stations had been assessed after observing a high-level threat while polling stations categorised as critical was based on apprehension of the problems like law and order or booth capturing.

“Majority of the polling stations in the Valley are vulnerable,” a senior security official said.

Another official said those polling stations located in areas near the Line of Control and areas that had witnessed protests and clashes in the past, fall under the vulnerable category.

Sources said the polling stations falling under the vulnerable category would be heavily guarded to prevent any attack from militants, stone pelting or booth capturing.

The security deployment to polling stations would be based on the categorisation and the threat assessment, they said.

Source said there was less security concern over attacks in areas in north Kashmir districts compared to south and central Kashmir districts.

Inspector General of Police Kashmir SwayamPrakashPani told Rising Kashmir that adequate security arrangements would be put in place for peaceful conduct of the polls.

“All arrangements are being finalised for the smooth conduct of polls,” Pani said.

The sources said more focus was being laid on south Kashmir, known as a hot-bed of militancy, as the militancy-hit area was posing a challenge

They said additional paramilitary forces had been called from outside states for the poll duty in Kashmir.

Talking to Rising Kashmir, Inspector General of CRPF, RavideepSahi said the security deployment would be made as per the sensitivity of polling stations.

He said the government forces would be conducting an area domination exercise to keep threats from militants at bay.

“We have availability of whatever adequate number of forces required for the polls,” Sahi said.

Earlier, additional 100 companies of Central Armed Forces (CAPF) were brought to the Valley for election duties.

Around 50,000 CAPF personnel are stationed across the Valley for maintaining law and order and other duties.



