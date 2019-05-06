Most polling booths don't see voters in Pulwama, Shopian in first hours

May 06, 2019 | Agencies

Polling began on a very dull note on Monday in twin districts of Pulwam and Shopian in third and final phase of voting in Anantnag Parliamentary constituency in south Kashmir amid unprecedented security arrangements following shutdown called by Hurriyat leaders.



Meanwhile, brisk polling was witnessed in Ladakh constituency, where a large number of voters in their traditional dresses were seen marching towards polling stations since this morning.



Poling which began at 0700 hrs will end at 1600 hrs in Pulwama and Shopian while in Ladakh the voting will conclude at 1800 hrs.



Majority polling booths in twin district was yet to receive first voter during the first hour of polling.



However, in some outskirt polling booths a few votes were polled. Khrew, Panjabal and some booths in Pampore witnessed long queues of voters since this morning.



Situation in Ladakh region was entirely different where long queues of voters could be seen.



Good number of votes were polled during the first hour in the constituency which witnessed over 70 percent polling in 2014 when BJP candidate was elected.



Polling in first two phases of Anantnag constituency in Anantnag and Kulgam were held on April 23 and 29, respectively. Anantnag recorded 13.59 per cent while Kulgam 10.35 per cent polling.



Two school buildings which were designated as polling stations in Shopian were set on fire by "miscreants" on Sunday. The authorities have suspended mobile internet service in both the districts as a precautionary measure to prevent spread of rumours.