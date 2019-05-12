Most CAPF companies to stay till Amarnath yatra

May 12, 2019 | Javid Ahmad

Most of the additional companies of Central Armed Police Force (CAPF), which were brought to Kashmir for Lok Sabha election duty, have been retained for the security of Amarnath yatra.

A senior official said most of the CAPF companies are still stationed in Valley even as the Lok Sabha polls concluded in the Valley.

“Most of the additional CAPF companies are still stationed here. They would be put to use for the security of Aamarnath yatra. Few CAPF companies have been sent back,” he said.

The 46 days’ annual yatra would begin on July 1.

The Hindu devotees from across India visit the Amarnath cave, located in the mountains of Pahalgam in Chadanwari, for pilgrimage every year.

Two routes—one via Pahalgam in Anantnag district and another through Baltal in Sonamarg in Ganderbal district—provide connectivity to the cave shrine.

According to an official, about 400 additional companies were brought to the valley for parliamentary elections duty. They were deployed in all five phases of polls in the Valley.

Besides, the additional troops, there are around 50,000 CAPF personnel stationed in the valley for maintaining law and order and other duties.

The official said the additional troops would be deployed to secure the routes leading to Amarnath cave and at base-camps for the yatra.

He said preparations have already begun for the yatra and senior officers recently visited the Baltal base to review the situation; installation of camps and other infrastructure.

The official said the additional forces, especially those who were inducted for poll duty in Kashmir for the first time, would undergo an orientation programme aimed at familiarising the troops with the Valley’s environment and geography.

“Besides, the paramilitary men are provided the training to face situations like stone pelting and dealing with threats from militants,” he said.

Seven yatris were killed and nineteen injured after their bus was caught in a crossfire when militants attacked a Police check point at Batengo, Anantnag in south Kashmir on July 11, 2017.

The ill-fated bus, which towards Jammu from Srinagar when came under attack, was not registered with the Amarnath Shrine Board.

To prevent such attacks, the authorities started attaching RFID tags to all the vehicles—carrying pilgrims—and use IP CCTVs for overall surveillance of Amarnath Yatra vehicles on the routes leading to the Amarnath cave.

This high-tech project was introduced in 2018 to ensure that no vehicle deviates from the designated route, leaves the origin (Jammu base camp) and reaches the destination (Baltal base) on cut-off time—stipulated by authorities.

RFID tags contain electronically-stored information and once attached to the vehicles it uses electromagnetic fields to automatically identify and track RFID tags.

Last year, the pilgrimage remained peaceful and 2, 85,006 lakh yatris visited the cave shrine.

“This year also we hope the smooth Amarnath pilgrimage,” the official said.