MoS UP meets Governor

July 02, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Mohsin Raza, Minister of State, Science and Technology, Electronics, Information Technology, Muslim Waqf and Haj, Government of Uttar Pradesh, met Governor Satya Pal Malik at the Raj Bhavan here today.

Raza and Governor had wide ranging discussions, emphasising increased use of Science and Information Technology for holistic development of villages and cities and for ensuring good governance.

