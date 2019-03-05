 MoS PMO lays foundation stone of Devika bridge, inaugurates KV

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu:
Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER), MoS PMO, Dr Jitendra Singh today laid the foundation stone of the crucial Devika bridge, which would go a long way in overcoming the traffic jam occurring as a result of the bottle-neck at the important road crossing near the Military Hospital, overlooking river Devika.
As per a statement, the bridge construction, to be undertaken by Border Road Organization (BRO), will be completed within a time-line of approximately six months and it will facilitate the widening of the road at this point by nearly three times. “This will, in turn, provide a big relief to the traffic which bifurcates at this crossing, with some of the vehicles taking the entry road into Udhampur city and the other vehicles taking the route towards Chenani and beyond.”
Speaking on the occasion, Singh said, with the National River Rejuvenation Plan (NRRP) for river Devika having been already launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 3rd February this year, the construction of the Devika bridge will pave the way for developing this entire area into a grand public complex, with the reconstruction of river-banks and cremation ghats, beautification through floriculture and layout of recreation park. The day is not far, he said, when this location will emerge as an attractive tourist destination in Udhampur.
Meanwhile, the work on a grand Highway Village/ Haat has already started, which will be the State's second Highway Haat after Kathua and among the very first few in India, he added.
Singh also referred to the Katra-Delhi Express Road Corridor for which consultant agency has already been hired to conduct a survey and is going to be the longest road corridor in India. Once complete, he said, this Express road corridor will add to the country-wide connectivity of Udhampur and shorten the road travel distance between Udhampur and Delhi to just over 6 to 7 hours.
Complimenting BRO for their support, Singh referred to North-India's first cable bridge "Atal Setu" at Basohli which was constructed by BRO and the historic Chhattergalla Tunnel on the new Lakhanpur-Basohli-Banni-Doda Highway whose construction is also undertaken by BRO and currently, the survey is being done by BEACONS. He disclosed that in Kathua and Udhampur districts itself, BRO has constructed more than 12 important new bridges in the last two to three years.
Later, Singh inaugurated the new building complex of Kenriya Vidyalaya (KV) at Chenani. Speaking on the occasion, he said, with a Degree college having recently been sanctioned for Chenani and the Kendriya Vidyalaya complex being inaugurated.
Prominent among those who attended both the functions were District Development Commissioner Udhampur Piyush Singla, former Minister Pawan Gupta, prominent Udhampur-based leaders Pawan Khajuria and Rakesh Gupta, Deputy Commissioner KV Sangathan Samplan and Principal of Kendriya Vidyalaya Parmar, read the statement.