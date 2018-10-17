MoS PMO concerned over high pollution level of Devika river

‘Rope in hydrologist, water conservation experts for cleaning’
Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, Oct 16:
Union Minister of State for Development of North Eastern Region and Prime Minister’s Office, Dr. Jitendra Singh, on Tuesday said that due to increase in a pollution from various sources including municipal sewerage, the River Devika had suffered heavy degradation
He said that the river deserves to be immediately taken up for cleaning and conservation.
In this regard, he asked the concerned agency to take expert guidance of Hydrologist and water conservation experts. Singh stressed that the ongoing developmental pace of work is one of the top priorities of the government.
According to an official, Singh said this as he reviewed the progress and implementation of Devika Rejuvenation Project here at a high-level meeting.
The official said that Additional Secretary, Union Ministry of Environment Forest and Climate Change, Arun Kumar Mehta, District Development Commissioner, Ravinder Kumar, Director Urban Local Bodies Jammu, R.S Tara, Chief Engineer UEED, and other Officers of concerned department besides senior officers of District Administration were present in the meeting.
Threadbare discussion was held on the preparation for starting the ambitious project. The union minister was informed that tenders for package -I amounting Rs 820.00 Lakh and package -II amounting to Rs 14552.00 lacs had been floated and it will be completed in month of November and work will be started immediately. The Union minister directed the DDC to visit Sabarmati or Gomti River development project along with teams of experts to incorporate new ideas in this project, said the official.
Singh, as per the official, also directed 100 percent coverage of individual households for solid liquid waste management.
He asked the DDC to hire two experts for the project and start the construction immediately. He further said that Udhampur should be developed in such a way that it should be an example for water development project. The Union minister asked the DDC to constitute a Committee of Officers of different departments and work in convergence with line departments and conduct weekly meetings to review the progress of this prestigious project. He emphasized that forest department has to play an important role in the process of implementation.
The MoS further claimed that the present Government is endeavoring to complete the construction work of all major projects in the district in a time bound manner. He further said that different ongoing developmental works should not be stop due to lack of funds and assured all possible help from his side.
While talking about Devika Cleaning Project, the Union minister said that it is first of its kind project in the state and is important not only from the environment and ecological view point but also from religious point of view as it is one of the most pious rivers in the country.
He asked the all concerned officers to extend full cooperation to the executing agency. In this regard executing agency assured the minister that work would be started in last week of November this year.
Arun Kumar Mehta advised the consultant to check the DPR of solid waste management of Udhampur city and submit a report of the same to Ministry, the official added.
Later, Singh also met deputations from different areas of Udhampur and gave patient hearing to their demands and assured them that all genuine demands will be fulfilled on priority basis, said the official.