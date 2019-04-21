More than 50 students of 12th std at verge of losing their academic year

April 21, 2019 | Riyaz Bhat

More than 50 students of 12th standard are on the verge of losing their academic year after the controversial decision of Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) to cancel the entire examination centre following few students being caught indulging in unfair means.

More than 50 students who appeared in bi-annual examinations of 12th standard for year 2019 said that they are likely to lose one academic year as the BOSE authorities have cancelled the examination of education subject at one exam centres in Bijbehara area of south Kashmir’s Anantnag district.

The students said that in the examination centre there were more than 60 students who appeared for the examination among whom five or six students were caught with unfair means and the JKBOSE authorities in a divisive decision gave a collective punishment to all the students.

One of the students Junaid Ahmad said, “Our examination for education paper was on March 30; we were not aware of the cancellation of the exam centre but after 10 days we saw a notification about the cancellation of the examination of education paper in centre number 1120 after a few students were caught involved in unfair means.”

The students said that they are from Govt Boys Higher Secondary School (GBHSS) Bijbehara and their exam centre was in Public School English Medium Bijbehara.

Another student said, “During the exams, JKBOSE authorities came for the inspection of the centre and after finding a few students using unfair means they cancelled the entire examination centre.”

The students said, “We even reached the JKBOSE headquarters in Srinagar to discuss the issue where authorities discouraged us by saying there is nothing left in the issue and we (students) have to wait till next bi-annual exams to appear for the education paper again.”

“Instead of cancelling the entire examination centre, the JKBOSE authorities could have barred or blacklisted those particular students who were found using unfair means but instead they chose to punish us all,” students said.

JKBOSE chairman Veena Pandita told Rising Kashmir, “After finding the students in a jumbled manner in the centre, how could have we distinguish that who was using unfair means and mass copying individually, therefore, we decided to cancel the paper to let people understand that they must step away from such bad things.”

“If the whole community is found hanging around the exam centre we have no alternative apart from cancelling the exam centre. As a community we have to fight this menace to overcome the issue,” she said.

Pandita said, “We will consider the issue of such students who were not involved in the cheating case.”