More rains, snow in next 12 hrs: MeT

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar:
The meteorological department on Monday predicted rains in plains and snowfall in higher reaches of Kashmir for the next 12 hours.
“Weather is likely to remain generally cloudy with light to moderate rain in plains and snowfall over higher reaches of Kashmir during next 12hrs,” Director, MeT, Sonam Lotus told Rising Kashmir.
He said that moderate to heavy spell especially in Pir Panjal and South Kashmir is likely during 20-21st.
“In the last 24 hours, Gulmarg recorded 15 mm of rain, followed by Kupwara 14 mm, Batote 8 mm, Pahalgam 6 mm, Tehri 3 mm and Mussoorie 2 mm,” said an official of the MeT department.
Meanwhile, the minimum temperature in Srinagar was recorded as 0.4 degrees Celsius, while in Pahalgam and Gulmarg, it was recorded as minus 0.5 and minus 4.5 degrees Celsius respectively.
Leh in Ladakh region recorded minus 5.9 degrees Celsius, Kargil minus 13.0 and ass minus 10.6 degree Celsius.
The night’s lowest temperatures in Jammu city was 10.6 degrees Celsius, Katra 8.2, Batote 0.3, Banihal 1.4 and Bhaderwah 1.1 degree Celsius.