More power to those who are fighting cancer: Farooq on World Cancer Day

Srinagar:
Jammu and Kashmir National Conference President Dr. Farooq Abdullah in his message on World Cancer Day said that observing the day helps to build global awareness and impact-driven action against the disease.
Dr. Farooq who represents the Srinagar Parliamentary constituency said, “Kashmir is facing the increasing cancer incidence. It is quite possible to reduce the cancer risk by adopting a healthy life style and for cancer survivors to cut the risk of a recurrence,” he said adding that people, young and old should remain mindful of what they eat.
Dr Farooq said that the government should also ensure that hospitals are equipped with up to date machines that could help in early detection of the disease. “The very inception of Sher-e-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences is a glaring example of late Sher e Kashmir's foresight and visionary leadership who thought that an institute like SKIMS was imperative to advance the scope of research in medical sciences, besides meeting the medical exigencies of future,” he said adding that the institute should push for innovation on early detection, prevention, treatment and psychological support in its operational response to the disease.
Dr Farooq urged the people to help those who are suffering from the disease. “More power to those who are valiantly fighting cancer,” he said.
Meanwhile party additional general secretary Dr Sheikh Mustufa Kamal, South zone President Dr Bashir Ahmad Veeri, and North Zone vice president Dr. Sajad Uri have asked people to dismiss social myths related to cancer. The leaders have prayed for the fast recovery of those who are suffering from the disease.