More militants killed in north than south Kashmir from Jan-Oct

Situation in north Kashmir under control: ADGP
Situation in north Kashmir under control: ADGP
Javid AhmadSrinagar, Nov 24:
Contrary to the notion that north Kashmir is less affected by militancy, the region comprising three districts has witnessed more militant causalities than volatile south Kashmir till October this year.
According to statistics, from January to October this year, at least 86 militants of different outfits were killed in encounters with forces across north Kashmir.
“The militant casualties in north Kashmir is higher than south Kashmir, where 80 militants were killed in gunfights with forces,” it revealed.
The north Kashmir comprises three districts of Kupwara, Baramulla and Bandipora while south Kashmir comprises four districts of Anantnag, Pulwama, Shopian and Kulgam.
In September and October, 30 militants were killed in encounters with forces in north Kashmir.
During the same period, 19 militants were killed in gunfights with forces in south Kashmir.
Till 2017, north Kashmir was seen as relative calm region than south Kashmir.
“From January to August this year, 56 militants of Hizbul Mujahideen, Lashkar-e-Toiba and Jaish-e-Mohammad were killed in north Kashmir. During the same period, 61 militants of Hizb, Lashkar, Jaish, Ansar-Gazwat-ul-Hind and ISJK were killed in south Kashmir,” reveals the statistics.
Overall, 191 militants have been killed in encounters with forces during anti-militancy operations across Valley till October this year.
The militants were killed in encounters in hinterland and along the Line of Control while trying to infiltrate in the State.
In south Kashmir, majority of militants active are locals while in north Kashmir, most militants active are Pakistani nationals belonging to Lashkar and Jaish.
Despite army claiming to have robust anti-infiltration grid in place along the LoC, infiltration of militants remains a major concern for security agencies.
Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Law and Order and Security, Munir Ahmad Khan told Rising Kashmir that there remains a threat of infiltration by militants from across the LoC in north Kashmir.
“The successful anti-militancy operations were conducted in north Kashmir during which both foreign and local militants were killed,” he said.
Khan said more foreign militants than local militants were present in north Kashmir.
“The situation in north Kashmir is well under control,” the ADGP added.
javid@risingkashmir.com