More complaints against Kashmir deptts than Jammu deptts

13 Kashmir, 7 Jammu, 5 State-level departments in top 25 list on Governor’s Grievance Cell
Sadak, Bijli, Pani main grievances in JK
Yawar HussainSrinagar, Sep 02:
The Public Works Department (PWD), Kashmir wing has topped the list of 25 departments with the most number of complaints registered with the Governor’s Grievance Cell (GGC).
The PWD, Kashmir has 658 complaints registered with the GGC and is followed by Jammu Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) with 650 complaints in a month.
As per official documents of GGC, a copy of which is in possession of Rising Kashmir, 445 complaints against PWD, Kashmir department out of total 658 are still pending even though the GGC has been continuously taking up the issue with the Chief Engineer PWD, Kashmir’s office.
Among the top 10 departments with highest complaints, there are six departments from the Kashmir division, two from Jammu division and two departments of the State level.
Among the top 25 departments with highest grievances and complaints, 13 are from Kashmir division, seven are from Jammu division while the rest five are State-level departments.
The PWD, Kashmir and JKSSB are followed by Public Health Engineering (PHE), Kashmir wing with 363 complaints and grievances.
Interestingly, the list of top 25 departments with the highest complaints does not include the Home or Police department.
The General Administration Department (GAD) is on the fourth slot with 331 grievances with 143 pending with them for want of action.
The complaints against GAD include numerous complaints of SRO-43 cases pending for years in the department.
The Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) is on the fifth number with 329 complaints registered in the GGC while 167 are pending with them for want of action.
The SMC is followed by Chief Engineer, Power Development Department (PDD), Kashmir on the sixth slot; Chief Engineer Public Works Department (PWD), Jammu on seventh and Chief Engineer Power Development Department (PDD), Jammu on the eighth.
The ninth slot is taken by Rural Development Department (RDD), Kashmir with 217 complaints registered in a month followed by Director School Education Kashmir (DSEK) on the tenth number.
The RDD, Kashmir has the most number of complaints related to poor implementation and corruption in Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) and Indra Awas Yojna (IAY) along with the poor implementation of works and schemes of the department in rural areas of the Valley mainly due to corruption.
The complaints against DSEK mainly pertain to dilapidated school buildings, transfer issues of teachers, corruption and salary issues of Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA) teachers.
The 11th position on the list of top 25 departments with highest grievances is taken by Chief Engineer Public Health Engineering (PHE), Jammu followed by Director School Education Jammu at the 12th rank.
The Jammu Municipality is at the 13th number.
Deputy Commissioner’s offices of Srinagar and Baramulla are placed respectively at 14th and 15th followed by Health and Medical Education J&K at 16th and Deputy Commissioner Jammu’s office at 17th rank.
The University of Kashmir (KU) is the only varsity in the State to have made to the list of 25 with 126 complaints registered against them. The KU, marred by an erratic academic calendar, nepotism and corruption, is placed at 18th slot.
The 19th rank is secured by Director Health Services, Kashmir followed by Deputy Commissioner Anantnag’s office at 20th; Deputy Commissioner Budgam’s Office at 21st and Chief Engineer Irrigation and Flood Control Kashmir’s office at 22nd.
The J&K Higher Education department, Director Rural Development, Jammu and Director Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan J&K’s offices are placed at 23rd, 24th and 25th ranks.
As per the official records of GGC, most of the complaints received pertain to “petty public issues”, which the GGC states are raised by the common people in search of “justice” and to “make the officers concerned accountable”.
The official records reveal that most of the complaints lodged are against poor infrastructures like roads and the unattended sinkholes or potholes, lack of bridges, no black-topping of roads for years and no compensation after land acquisition for developmental works.
Corrupt practices of public servants figures at the second number under the nature of complaints frequently received by GGC followed by disparities in relief distribution to the natural calamity hit people.
The Relief and Disaster Management also has frequent complaints on the GGC portal as many of the victims affected by 2014 deluge are yet to get relief payment.
Under the nature of complaints of GGC, people usually complain about the lack of action by public utility departments on the complaints already registered with them through the normal course.
The other complaints frequently received by GGC include ‘disgusting traffic police system; lack of sanitation due to the inaction of municipal authorities; delay in providing public services under Public Service Guarantee Act (PSGA); scarcity of drinking water and grabbing of State land by “mafia in connivance with Police and Revenue officers throughout the State”.
People have been complaining against the Irrigation and Flood Control department’s failure to build up robust flood mitigation plan to avoid 2014-like Kashmir deluge.
Complaints are also received against the failure of the Revenue department to make operational 659 new administrative posts announced by Omar Abdullah-led government along with the failure of the department to digitize the land records.
The recruitment of Khadi and Village Industry Board (KVIB), which had run into a rough weather, is also the frequent topic of complaints with complainants asking the government to reveal the status of probe constituted into the matter headed by Principal Secretary, Home department.
People have also been frequently complaining against the growing encroachments in the city under the nose of SMC and other bodies along with the growing menace of dogs, no streetlights and lack of drainage facilities.
The Health department has also been facing the ire of the people with frequent complaints against the shortage of manpower to operate machines in various public health facilities.
The GGC on its part has been taking up complaints and forwarding complaints on its end.
Talking to Rising Kashmir, Project Director GGC Inam-ul-Haq Siddiqui said the number of complaints returning is mostly due to the departments citing financial implications of an issue raised by the complainant.
“Some people demand a bridge in their area, which was promised but when we forward such a complaint, the department cites lack of fund allocation. What can we do in such cases because the complainant keeps on stating why government can’t allocate funds,” he said.
Siddiqui said, in some cases, the complainants claim that the department needs fewer funds for a project as was being stated by them.
“They say that a bridge needs a certain amount of money, which the department already has but they don’t understand that budget allocation is under some other head,” he said. “Such complaints never end.”