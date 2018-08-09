More candidates shortlisted for JKP’s SI post from Jammu than Kashmir and Ladakh together

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, August 08:
The number of candidates, who had figured in the recently released shortlist for the post of Sub-Inspector in Jammu and Kashmir Police is higher from Jammu region and less from Kashmir region including Ladakh.
However, Police clarified that the comments and queries being circulated on social media about the bias was “baseless and concocted” and the recruitment was conducted in complete transparent manner.
According to Police statement a total number of 2181 candidates have been shortlisted for the post of Sub-Inspectors, which is a State cadre post in J&K Police.
“Of these 2181 candidates, 1525 candidates hail from Jammu province and 656 candidates are from Kashmir province (which also includes Ladakh).”
Police said the number of candidates shortlisted from Jammu Province is higher due to some additional categories in the province.
“The 243 candidates shortlisted under Scheduled Caste (SC) and Actual Line of Control (ALC) categories hail from Jammu province whereas no candidate has been shortlisted in these two categories from Kashmir province,” Police said.
After noticing the comments and queries reportedly being circulated among the public through social networking sites about the alleged discrimination to the candidates of Kashmir province with regard to their representation in the list of candidates shortlisted for viva voice and personality assessment test for the post of the Sub-Inspector, Police termed the information as “baseless and concocted” and “an intentional” move to defame the credibility of Police recruitment process.
“A common state-wide merit is to be drawn for the SI post. The written examination for the said post was a competitive examination conducted on OMR type answer sheet. The J&K Police has completely switched over to Transparent Recruitment Process (TRP). The current recruitment process is a technologically driven one with minimum human intervention,” a Police spokesman said.
Police said under the OMR-based examination system, the candidates were allowed to retain their question paper and carbon copy of OMR answer sheet after written examination and the answer key was uploaded later.
“The shortlist has been prepared on the basis of merit obtained by these candidates in written examination drawn on the basis of computerized evaluation of OMR answer sheets by applying relevant answer key,” Police said.
However, Police said the final selection would be decided after the viva voce and personality assessment test.
“The reports regarding discrimination to the candidates of Kashmir province are baseless, fake, concocted, ill-intentioned and are as such hereby rebutted,” the Police statement read.