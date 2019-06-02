Moral values in Education

June 02, 2019 | Zahid Mushtaq

Modern educational entrepreneurs are not guided by philanthropic motives of the earlier reformers.

An art of appreciating life, education is purposed to stimulate intellect, understand tolerance for disagreeable belief systems, dig out opportunities to question what exists and contribute to the growth of human society apart from the conventional teaching of values. Education takes into account a holistic development of an individual who is well placed to evaluate the dynamics of all components of human societies (social, cultural, economic, legal etc) and should impart a perspective without prejudice, which though supplied by human nature may properly be regulated by education. It makes us aware of and willing to accept systems which contrast our beliefs. Education must never be understood as something that offers a license to validate every action and thought, howsoever ridiculous. It should never be treated as a ticket to the stage where we shall always be crowned as ‘people who are intelligent and fit to be a part of a progressive society’. ‘Social desirability’ and ‘desirability’ are meaner aims of education, which to the best of benefits must always be avoided.

We have seen in the recent decades an extraordinary and an unresisted invasion in the education system by the market values. Theoretically this is rooted in the assumption that in morally plural society like ours, the market stands as an amoral ‘spontaneous order ‘which is essential to the flourishing of the individuals. Modern educational entrepreneurs are not guided by philanthropic motives of the earlier reformers. They intend to invest in educational institutions to maximise profits, because the demand for professional education is very high and the risk involved in this investment is minimal. However, no less a person than Adam Smith recognised that the market for its proper operation requires a context in which virtues such as benevolence, sympathy, trust, and honesty are entrenched, and that the market is oriented towards a moral goal.

Moral neutrality is often presented as a virtue, even a necessary virtue. A conscious abandonment of moral education may be a logical response to a belief in thorough going relativism, but destroys the integrity of education. Jumping to conclusion too and on adequate grounds may be bad, but relativism and moral neutrality as absolves are even worse. Adam Blooms ‘The Closing of American Mind’ indicates how impoverished is an educational system which as a matter of principle is morally neutral.

Moral values and education, the development of ‘moral sentiments’, to use Adam Smith’s term, is essential to the smooth and acceptable working of the market as it is to a vital element in any adequate educational system. Such education cannot be morally neutral; it must privilege certain virtues, values and styles of character. And such privileging is only possible if education addressed the grounds of morals. The formal content of education is not only the most important part of the total educational experience. The environment, the way the school as a community operates, the human relations, the general atmosphere are all the aspects of quality education. Sometimes the structure of education effectively denies the content, and forms pupils and their relationships in ways which are at odds with the proclaimed aims of the system.

My purpose of an intricate penetration into the purpose of education is to narrate an incident of how, as hinted above the design and plan of education are being flaunted and abased for the promotion of personal interests which have a recusant influence on the ‘in culpable mind.’ Such incidents, typical of the class concerned, need to be principally denounced. A son of a trustee, in a prestigious private school, rebuked by his teacher for certain dereliction complained to the principal, who in spite of properly enquiring into the matter fired the teacher without any valid justification, except, of course, the student being the son of trustee.

In the changing paradigm of the teacher student relationship it becomes necessary to ask, what is the essential learning that schools impart to students? Education which should have been driven by things like devotion and thought with emphasis on occupation and learning has been taken over by business where students are products, and educational institutions a part of market economy, all thanks to the increment of opportunities in the service sector. What morals have the educational institutions left us with is something to really worry about because holistic development of an individual is incomplete if moral values are neglected.

Many claim that moral education today is probably impossible and certainly undesirable. We live in a fragmented society; there is no effective moral consensus; attempts to impose a morality are doomed to failure because they will be seen as indoctrination. There is an opinion that moral education is not a central concern of the formal education, which may be logically valid but is educationally inacceptable. However, the education premise of the statement looks faulty because nearly all the objectives and enterprises of formal education are directly or indirectly related to moral sphere, therefore, it looks absurd to separate morality from education, as may be argued by certain strata of society. The acceptable consensus that morality is subsumed in the definitions of education is a clear indication that morality and education are logically related.

(Author is a student of English Literature)

szahid023@gmail.com