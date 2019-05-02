Moral Values and the Sprit of Islam

May 02, 2019 | Sheikh Arshid Ahmad

Moral values are the guiding principles of our lives while we are in interaction with others; mixing and dealing with them. They are essential for positive human behavior and actions without trifles and quarrel. Moral values depict the real human nature whatsoever. Allah (SWT) has bestowed upon human beings a sense of responsibility and demands the same during interaction with other people.

When actions and words are aligned with moral values; a man feels good, confident and satisfied. But if our behavior doesn’t match-up with our moral values, we sense an uneasiness that grows inside us. This gives rise to tension, anxiety and unhappiness.

Beauty of good moral values is far better than physical appearance and catchy looks. Moral values imbibe right attitude among us. Moral values are the basic building blocks of our personality development that guide us to be pious, well mannered and sociable. They also help us to Preserve our culture and bring positive behavioral changes in life.

Nowadays, Promoting peace and harmony in the society has become inevitable and if someone is gifted with good moral values he can prove beneficial in bridging the gap between people and communities. Moral values are immortal and an important asset in one’s life. They make a heart free from spiritual diseases and help in difficult times.

The soundness of a Muslim faith is based upon strict adherence to the commands of Allah (SWT) and Sunnah of the Prophet (SAW) but it cannot be achieved unless a person is good in his actions and character. Truthfulness is one of the most important moral values and it leads to goodness, love, mercy and helpful attitude.

Basic human values refer to those that regulate us to take into consideration the human element when we interact with other fellow beings. Values like affection, mercy, compassion, consideration and empathy towards other human beings forms the core of moral values. These values are considered basic inherent values right from the life of Prophet Adam (AS). It is these values that brought different human races and tribes together, with shared activities; cutting across individual’s social, cultural, religious and sectarian interests. They are also considered universal, timeless and eternal; applying to all human beings irrespective of any religion, caste colour and creed. All religions of this world lay utmost stress on high moral conduct and honest character.

The Muslim community is also based on high moral values such as God consciousness, Piety, truthfulness and faithfulness. There is no room for; Swindlers, double crossers, tricksters, or traitors. All these traits contribute to moral bankruptcy in any society. The Prophet Mohammad (SAW) strictly condemned all these immoral acts and disrespectful values that can bring anarchy within any Muslim community in particular and to the world at large. On the day of Resurrection, every traitor would be raised carrying the flag of his betrayal.

Prophet Mohammad (SAW) said: “There are three whom I will oppose on the Day of Resurrection; a man who gave his word then betrayed; a man who sold a free man into slavery and kept the money; and a man who hired someone, benefitted from his labour, and then didn't pay his wages" (Bhukhari). A true Muslim avoids deceit and treachery and whosoever is involved in it is to be considered hypocrite. According to the Holy Quran "The Hypocrites will be in the lowest depths of the Fire: No one will you find for them". (Quran 4:145).

Moral values transcend from generation to generation and specify good actions such as Obedience to elders, parents, and teachers. They hold great importance from the point of personal, social and spiritual development. Moral Values are also relevant at work or in school, in sports, business, and politics, with family, friends, or strangers. . They are considered important pillars of Islam as well.

One of the evil characteristic that is prominent among human beings is that of envy (Hasad). The prophet Mohammad (SAW) issued stern warnings against it and advised: “Faith and envy do not go together in the heart of the servant". Muslims should develop positive Islamic attitude with good moral values especially in dealings with others. We must Use soft, humble and gentle words in speech and should avoid insulting others. As Prophet Mohammad (SAW) said: “Bad language and vile talk have nothing whatsoever to do with Islam. The best of people in Islam are those who have the best attitude towards others".

(Author is a Research Scholar)



