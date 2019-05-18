Moral Storm and the Ethical Tragedy

May 18, 2019 | Mushtaq Hurra

There is no doubt about the fact that crime against women is growing in our valley at an alarming rate. Kashmir valley, the abode to Sufis and Saints is going through the worst kind of moral crisis. And Binte-Hawa is the worst hit victim of this ethical degradation. We have seen fathers allegedly tearing the chastity of daughters. Even minors are not spared by wolves. Most often, we hear one or the other act of Cowardice against women in our valley.

Very recently, the alleged sexual molestation of a three year old girl, at Shadipora village of Sumbal, has incited trouble across the length and breadth of Kashmir. The alleged culprit must be hanged in public if the allegations and accusations are proven true but if the allegations leveled against the alleged criminal are proven false, then parents of the girl should be penalized and fined or even sent to gallows. Law enforcement agencies should book them for the character assassination of a young man and his family. This incident has shaken the valley as most of the areas are on boil. This incident has become a mystery with varying narratives being circulated by different stakeholders. Nitizens demand a Stern punishment for the alleged culprit. The issue could have been resolved till now but some people probably wish to score political points at the cost of our peace and prosperity.

I am shocked and surprised to see the snail's pace of authorities to investigate the matter. Very recently, we have had such horrific incident in Rajasthan where justice was delivered within a week's time. Why is our government consuming so much of time? Authorities should have resolved this case on fast track basis. Had the case been resolved at time, the emergency like situation prevailing in the valley could have been avoided. Sectarian violence is about to spread like a wild fire in the valley. Police is yet to decide whether the alleged victim has committed the crime or not. Contradictory reports are pouring in from different quarters. Many call it an issue of property and some call it ‘horrible rape’.

The situation has taken dangerous proportions. One young man has already been killed in the clashes with police. This issue has all the possibilities of turning into a sectarian violence. Any such kind of situation would be dangerous for the Valley's grim environs which is already facing a three decade long turmoil. Curfew is already in place in many areas. Young men are seen fighting ding-dong battles with police on roads and alleys.

The fear psychosis of sectarian vulnerability is reverberating in the airs of the valley. Many political psychopaths are fanning the fire by issuing hate narratives. The protests by students have forced authorities to close Schools and Colleges which can be detrimental in our prolonged poor show in academics. Banks, hospitals and other government offices are not functioning properly. It has added to miseries and woes of the people. People are not able to buy the essentials during this holy month.

We need to contemplate on many things. How can we claim to be civilized humans when our daughters are not safe in homes, offices and work places? Have we ever educated our youth about the rights of women? How can we stop this growing crime rate? We have probably neglected the noble advices and methods of our beloved prophet Mohammad (SAW). We no more ponder upon the meanings of Holy Quran and Hadith! We no more talk about the moral lessons In Holy Quran in front of our children! We no more talk about the accountability in graves! We are so busy in material pursuits that we forget our children, their character building, and moral education. We care about their careers but not about their lives. Our youth has gone astray because we as parents have miserable failed in ‘parenting’.

India is growing as a hub of child and woman abuse. And ironically, our valley is no exception to it. Almost every day, we come across such heinous crimes. We are going to handover our future generations to a catastrophe which will force parents to bury their daughters alive. Preferring death to dishonor is not a bad thing to do when society goes morally corrupt. Our future is looking bleak. We can't blame others for this calamitous situation. We need to introspect ourselves. We need to revisit the ways we earn. It is probably our illegitimate earning which has serious ramifications in our society at a large.

We should look for long term measures to inculcate Islamic values among our children. Though strong legislations and the fear of punishment can do wonders but we need to think on other lines as well. Our ancestors were less literate but were morally upright. Something is undoubtedly wrong with our up-bringing and system of education. Gadgets like laptops and smart phones are blessings of modern science but must be used under proper surveillance. Parents should ensure that their children are visiting informative and religious websites only. They should be educated and encouraged to make the judicious use of Internet. Our indifference can prove fatal for our collective existence and to our future generations as well.

(Author is a Teacher)

