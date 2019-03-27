'Moral code of conduct' has been made mockery by Centre, alleges Mehbooba

March 27, 2019 | Agencies

Reacting sharply to Haryana’s BJP government appointing Kamaldeep Bhandari, wife of the judge hearing the Kathua rape case, to an important statutory post on March 8, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) President Mehbooba Mufti on Wednesday said the 'Moral code of conduct' has been reduced to a joke under the central government.



Under the central government , Mehbooba alleged that institutions have been rendered powerless and are being exploited to serve the interests of BJP.

Reacting to a report on Kathua rape-and-murder hearing case, Mehbooba posted a message on twitter "Moral code of conduct has been reduced to a joke. Under central govt, institutions have been rendered powerless & are being exploited to serve the interests of BJP. The message to babus is loud & clear. Fall in line to favour us & enjoy perks plus privileges or else suffer."