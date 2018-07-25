Moosa Sopore beats Baba Raza by 4 goals

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar:
In the ongoing Sopore Football Cup one more match was played between FC Moosa Sopore and Baba Raza Blue’s at Khushall Sports Stadium Sopore. Both the teams played attacking and aggressive football from the word go and dominated over each other but did not penetrate the solid defence of each other and remained goalless in 1st half of the match.
In 2nd half of the match FC Moosa Sopore played aggressively and dominated over Baba Raza Blue and scored four back-to-back goals in 47th, 54th, 59th and 65th minute of the match. Baba Raza Blue made some superb moves but they did not penetrate the solid defence of FC Moosa Sopore. When referee blew final whistle score line remained 4-0 goals in favour of FC Moosa Sopore.
The Tournament is being organized by Baba Raza Football Club Sopore and sponsored by Mir Electronics, Farooq Brothers and Dar Pesticides Sopore.