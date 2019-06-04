About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
Write To us
Site Category Google
  • Search
June 04, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Month-long training of obedience should be reflected in rest of 11 months: Geelani

Chairman, Hurriyat Conference (G) Syed Ali Geelani in his message to the nation said that this month-long training of utmost discipline and obedience should be reflected in rest of 11 months with similar ferverance and zeal in both individuals as well as collective life.
In a statement, the spokesman said that this month is full of historical events where not only truth and falsehood, right or wrong confronted but a biggest and mightiest event in the history of not only Muslims but whole mankind took place when holy Quran was revealed by Allah through His beloved prophet PBUH. This divine book is guidance for the complete way of life and enlightens every sphere of the universe to be seen clearly by those who read it, understand it and practice it, so that the person is not derailed from the straight path of righteousness.
Hurriyat chairman said that it is a solution for every problem, be it politics, economy, individual or collective life, domestic or social events, family issues or national or international matters, rules and regulations of war or contours of peace—it doesn’t leave anything unattended. It teaches its believers where their abilities, their money, their sympathies, their vote and support and their interests and loyalties should get utilized. It discourages and categorically opposes duality and double standard and doesn’t support divisions of life to be governed by different laws.

Latest News

32-year-old man shot dead by unknown gunmen in Panthachowk

32-year-old man shot dead by unknown gunmen in Panthachowk

Jun 03 | Agencies
Kathua rape and murder: Verdict to be announced on June 10

Kathua rape and murder: Verdict to be announced on June 10

Jun 03 | Agencies
JTFRP to prepare comprehensive artisan database of over 4 lakh craft a ...

JTFRP to prepare comprehensive artisan database of over 4 lakh craft a ...

Jun 03 | Agencies
MCI recognises all 100 uptake seats in SKIMS MC

MCI recognises all 100 uptake seats in SKIMS MC

Jun 03 | Agencies
SOG personnel injured critically in accidental fire in Kadipora Anantn ...

SOG personnel injured critically in accidental fire in Kadipora Anantn ...

Jun 03 | Agencies
Intruders body handed over to Pak authorities

Intruders body handed over to Pak authorities

Jun 03 | Press Trust of India
Air Force transport plane goes missing near China border

Air Force transport plane goes missing near China border

Jun 03 | Agencies
Traffic jams irk commuters in cty ahead of Eid

Traffic jams irk commuters in cty ahead of Eid

Jun 03 | Rising Kashmir News
Eid-ul-Fitr prayers to be offered at Eidgah Srinagar at 10:00 am: AAJ

Eid-ul-Fitr prayers to be offered at Eidgah Srinagar at 10:00 am: AAJ

Jun 03 | Rising Kashmir News
Rain, thunderstorm at isolated places in Kashmir in next 48 hrs: MeT

Rain, thunderstorm at isolated places in Kashmir in next 48 hrs: MeT

Jun 03 | Agencies
Releasing separatists on Eid can be a good CBM: Tarigami

Releasing separatists on Eid can be a good CBM: Tarigami

Jun 03 | Agencies
Charisharief woman

Charisharief woman's body exhumed for examination

Jun 03 | RK Online Desk
Khalilzad discusses Afghan peace process with Pakistani leaders

Khalilzad discusses Afghan peace process with Pakistani leaders

Jun 03 | Press Trust of India
Fire breaks out in Army barrack in Pulwama

Fire breaks out in Army barrack in Pulwama

Jun 03 | PTI
Clashes erupt during CASO in Kulgam

Clashes erupt during CASO in Kulgam's Tarigam

Jun 03 | RK Online Desk
Uri gas cylinder blast: Two sisters succumb, toll 4

Uri gas cylinder blast: Two sisters succumb, toll 4

Jun 03 | RK Online Desk
Shopian encounter: Slain duo identified as militant, his associate say ...

Shopian encounter: Slain duo identified as militant, his associate say ...

Jun 03 | RK Online Desk
Tipper driver killed in Ganderbal road accident

Tipper driver killed in Ganderbal road accident

Jun 03 | Umar Raina
Qatar rejects Mecca talks outcome

Qatar rejects Mecca talks outcome

Jun 03 | AFP/Press Trust of India
Car bombing kills 17 in Syria

Car bombing kills 17 in Syria's Azaz: monitor

Jun 03 | AFP/Press Trust of India
2 bodies recovered after brief shootout in Shopian village

2 bodies recovered after brief shootout in Shopian village

Jun 03 | Javid Sofi
Archive

Digital Edition

Most Viewed


1
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
2
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
3
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
4
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
5
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
6
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
7
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
8
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
9
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
10
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
June 04, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Month-long training of obedience should be reflected in rest of 11 months: Geelani

              

Chairman, Hurriyat Conference (G) Syed Ali Geelani in his message to the nation said that this month-long training of utmost discipline and obedience should be reflected in rest of 11 months with similar ferverance and zeal in both individuals as well as collective life.
In a statement, the spokesman said that this month is full of historical events where not only truth and falsehood, right or wrong confronted but a biggest and mightiest event in the history of not only Muslims but whole mankind took place when holy Quran was revealed by Allah through His beloved prophet PBUH. This divine book is guidance for the complete way of life and enlightens every sphere of the universe to be seen clearly by those who read it, understand it and practice it, so that the person is not derailed from the straight path of righteousness.
Hurriyat chairman said that it is a solution for every problem, be it politics, economy, individual or collective life, domestic or social events, family issues or national or international matters, rules and regulations of war or contours of peace—it doesn’t leave anything unattended. It teaches its believers where their abilities, their money, their sympathies, their vote and support and their interests and loyalties should get utilized. It discourages and categorically opposes duality and double standard and doesn’t support divisions of life to be governed by different laws.

News From Rising Kashmir

;