Month-long training of obedience should be reflected in rest of 11 months: Geelani

June 04, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Chairman, Hurriyat Conference (G) Syed Ali Geelani in his message to the nation said that this month-long training of utmost discipline and obedience should be reflected in rest of 11 months with similar ferverance and zeal in both individuals as well as collective life.

In a statement, the spokesman said that this month is full of historical events where not only truth and falsehood, right or wrong confronted but a biggest and mightiest event in the history of not only Muslims but whole mankind took place when holy Quran was revealed by Allah through His beloved prophet PBUH. This divine book is guidance for the complete way of life and enlightens every sphere of the universe to be seen clearly by those who read it, understand it and practice it, so that the person is not derailed from the straight path of righteousness.

Hurriyat chairman said that it is a solution for every problem, be it politics, economy, individual or collective life, domestic or social events, family issues or national or international matters, rules and regulations of war or contours of peace—it doesn’t leave anything unattended. It teaches its believers where their abilities, their money, their sympathies, their vote and support and their interests and loyalties should get utilized. It discourages and categorically opposes duality and double standard and doesn’t support divisions of life to be governed by different laws.