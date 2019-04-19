Monitoring of expenditure mechanism reviewed in Pulwama

April 19, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Election Expenditure Observers for Anantnag Parliamentary Constituency Santosh G Farge and Manzar- ul -Hassan today chaired a meeting of Nodal Officers of District Pulwama and Shopian to review the arrangements put in place regarding monitoring of election expenditure in twin districts here.

The meeting was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner Pulwama, Dy. District Election Officer Pulwama, Nodal officers, Assistant expenditure observers of twin districts and other concerned.

The Observers were briefed about preparedness and various other plans related to elections including constitution of teams to monitor election expenditure, media monitoring, besides flying squads, surveillance teams and other arrangements put in place for the smooth conduct of the elections.

The Expenditure Observers urged officials to discharge their duties effectively and asked Expenditure Committees to keep close vigil on the election-related expenditure by the political parties and candidates, besides implementation of Model Code of Conduct in letter and spirit to ensure free and fair polls.