Monitoring Jammu situation closely, will decide future plans soon, say Kashmir trade bodies

Irfan YattooSrinagar:
Traders associations including Kashmir Traders Manufacturers Federation (KTMF), Kashmir Economic Alliance (KEA) and Kashmir Chamber of Commerce and Industries (KCCI) Monday said that they are keeping a vigilant eye on Jammu situation and future strategy would be discussed on Tuesday.
They said keeping in view the present situation of Jammu city, where four hours curfew deal has been given by authorities on Monday.
KEA and KTMF, President, Muhammad Yaseen Khan told The Rising Kashmir that they have to keep Jammu situation results and future plans will be accordingly.
“On Tuesday, we will hold a meeting and will discuss further plans,” Khan said adding that if the situation will improve in Jammu then the business ties will remain same as always.
President KCCI, Sheikh Ashiq Ahmad said they are closely monitoring the Jammu situation and will decide further strategy on Tuesday.
“In Jammu relaxation was given on Monday and there was no news of any untoward incident,” he said adding that they are waiting for a response from Jammu people.
Vice President KCCI, Nasir Khan said the situation of Jammu is under control and is satisfactory and no major untoward incident has been witnessed in the city.
“Government has shifted people to the valley and there is no need to react it,” he said.
Earlier on Saturday, trade bodies had called for a shutdown on Sunday against attacks on Kashmiris in Jammu and other parts of the country. They had given a two-day ultimatum to Jammu traders to maintain the situation o they will boycott business ties with them.
Curfew was imposed on fourth consecutive day after a violent protest erupted after killing of Central Reserve Police Force (CPRF) personnel’s in Pulwama last week.
Earlier massive clashes reported in various parts of winter capital while several vehicles were torched by the angry protesters. However, 4-hour curfew relaxation was given by the authorities in several areas of the city.