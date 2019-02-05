Monitor model making activities in winter camp program: SED to CEOs

Riyaz BhatSrinagar, Feb 04:
School Education Department (SED) Monday asked Chief Education Officers (CEOs) of Kashmir division to monitor all innovative model making activities especially science models made by the elementary school students studying under Winter Camp programme (WCP).
In an order issued by Directorate of School Education Kashmir (DSEK), the concerned CEOs in collaboration with an NGO ‘Pratham Education Foundation’ (PEF) were directed to conduct a survey of all models made by the elementary school students in various subjects in WCP.
“In order to infuse the vigour and vitality in the Teaching-learning process of our winter initiatives and engage children in play way and meaningful intervention, you (CEOs) are advised to conduct the following activities in the elementary classes of Winter Tutorials under Winter Camp programme,” DSEK order said.
Students have made models on different subjects including English, Urdu, Mathematics, Social Science, Science Drawing and Craft with the help of Teachers, Zonal Resource Persons (ZRPs) and Cluster Resource Persons (CRPs).
The order said that exhibition of the models will be conducted at Zonal, District and Divisional Level and the best models will be displayed during the exhibitions. The exhibitions will be held in the last week of February and the first week of March 2019.
Director of SED, Ghulam Nabi Itoo said the impact analysis of winter camp programme would be gauged by pre and post-test of learning in the first and last week of February 2019.
“A ‘Taleemi Darbar’ will be held on the last day of winter camp in which parents, educational volunteers, ZPRs, CPRs, District Resource Leader (DRLs), and Block Resource Leaders (BRLs), of Pratham, will participate to share the progress report of the winter camp activity,” he said.
DSEK also appealed the District Institute of Education and Training (DIET) faculty, DCRs/ZPRs/CRPs and Pratham field staff to actively provide academic support to the winter programme and handhold for the better outcome.