Monga urges Governor to fulfill demands of SSA teachers

Srinagar, September 4:
While urging the Governor led State government to fulfill the demands of Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA) teachers at the earliest, Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) Vice President and MLC G N Monga today said it is unfortunate that nation builders are being forced to come on roads to demand their dues.
In a statement issued to press here, he said, the SSA teachers are demanding implementation of 7th pay commission and de-linking of their salary from MHRD. “They have been demanding this for months now, but nothing has been done so far which forced these teachers to go on indefinite strike. Excluding SSA teachers, head teachers and RMSA masters under benefits of 7th pay commission is injustice with them as they too are the state government employees,” he said.
“The demands of protesting teachers are legal and legitimate. The government should have no problem in fulfilling these demands without any further delay as teachers going on strike affect the career of lakhs of students in the state,” Monga said.
He sought personal intervention of Governor Satya Pal Malik into the issue. “Since last few months, the SSA teachers are continuously hitting streets to press for their demands. Even if the government constituted several committees to look for measures to address the issues, nothing concrete has been done so far. Hon’ble Governor should take this issue as a priority and issue orders to the concerned authorities to settle the issue once for all,” the Congress leader demanded.
“Teachers are the future builders of nation as they are the providers of knowledge and wisdom. If teachers remain on streets protesting for their rights, it will be a great loss to the student community who are already suffering due to short academic calendar in Kashmir. It is high time that the Government takes this issue seriously and avoids any confrontation with the teacher community,” he added.