Monga grieved over Uri, Tikkri road accidents

March 18, 2019 | Srinagar, March 17:

Pradesh Congress Committee vice president and former MLC Ghulam Nabi Monga today expressed grief and shock over the tragic accidents at Parampila Uri in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district and Tikkri in Udhampur district.

In a statement Monga while terming these accidents as unfortunate and tragic, said, the loss of precious lives is shocking for everyone.

Urging the Government to provide adequate compensation to the families of those dead and to the injured, he said that while no amount of compensation can recoup their loss and heal their wounds, yet the Government must come forward to stand with the grieving families.

He expressed his condolences with the bereaved families.

