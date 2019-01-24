Monga condoles with Aslam Laigaroo

Srinagar, Jan 23:
The J&K Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) Vice President Gulam Nabi Monga has condoled the passing away of mother in law of Senior Congress Leader Aslam Laigaroo and conveyed his deepest condolences to bereaved family.
In his condolence message, Monga expressed profound grief and sorrow over the passing away of mother in Law of Aslam Laigaroo.
The deceased was mother of Chief Conservator of Forests Syed Farooq Ahmad Gillani, describing her a pious and noble soul.
Monga expressed solidarity with the bereaved family and sympathized with them. He also prayed for eternal peace to departed soul.