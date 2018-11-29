Monga condoles Advocate Mohi-ud-Din’s demise

Srinagar, Nov 28:
Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) Vice President and MLC G N Monga today condoled the demise of a prominent lawyer Advocate Ghulam Mohi-ud-Din and expressed condolences with the bereaved family.
In a statement he said, “Late Mohi-ud-Din sahib, who hailed from my native village, was a good human being and had a long career in politics. He was a simple person easy to get along with and would always work for the betterment of the society.”
Late Mohi-ud-Din was a important member of erstwhile Plebiscite Front and a close associate of Mirza Afzal Beig.
While expressing his deep sympathies to the members of the bereaved family Monga prayed for the departed soul.