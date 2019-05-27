Monga aghast over Govt’s disengagement order

May 27, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) Vice President and former MLC Ghulam Nabi Monga today expressed dismay over a government order to terminate those appointed as adhoc/contractual/consolidated/ temporary basis after 2010 and termed it as snatching the livelihood of thousands of people.

In a statement he said, “This is arbitrary order as thousands of such persons have been engaged by various government departments since 2010. If there were any administrative lapses in these engagements/appointments, what is the mistake of the poor employees? They have families to take care of and such order will shatter them.”

Monga said that unemployment in the state has already touched the crescendo and such orders will create further trouble for people. “These daily wagers and casual workers are the lone bread winners of their families. Instead of disengaging them and snatching their livelihood, which is a wrong decision by governor administration, these workers should be regularised,” the Congress leader demanded.

Urging the Governor administration to immediately revoke this order, Monga said, “If the government is not able to provide employment to unemployed youth, at least it should not make those jobless who are already working.”