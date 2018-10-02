Money and peace

Malik AalimMushtaq
aalimmushtaq@gmail.com
Oh my Lord you are the Creator,Sustainer and the Destroyer of the world, I am because of you and I want to surrender my whole life worshiping none other than you. I always wait relentlessly to your blessings because those are the only tools that can guide me to a path free of sins.
My Lord I accept that I committed sins by doing activities that you prohibited to me,I accept that I didn’t prevent my senses to stop watching and doing forbidden acts.
God I want to repent myself from all those things that will become a reason to burn me in hell on the Day of Judgment. I feel myself hapless for not being able to express gratitude to your uncountable blessings.
Oh creator I apologize from the bottom of my heart for my offences that I have been doing till now, I want to get rid of those sins that have pushed me to jeopardize and I believe that doing sins leads to personal trauma.
One thing that ache me most my Lord is when I am seeing old persons fighting each other, abusing each other for just an inch of land or any other issue that doesn’t benefit to any of them.
I wonder how they did so without thinking that our tenure of life is very soon going to get perished, even though they are mindful about an incident that once a king named SikanderZulkernain who ruled the entire world told to his companions that after my death, when you people will take me to graveyard hold my both hands out of the shroud so that people of whole world will come to know that even a king to whom God had given plentiful wealth exited the world with clear hands.
I even remember the recent deceased person Ali Banat, a millionaire from Australia who was living a lavish lifestyle, but after being diagnosed with cancer he decided to distribute his wealth.
He sold his cars, watches even his clothes and outreach to all needed persons. In a video recorded before his death he urged people to continue doing good things: “As you can see we have everything we have cars, money and everything but we never thought of spending our wealth in way of Allah because that is what will help us on the Day of Judgment,”he said.
We remember Allah when we are engulfed in situations we can’t handle, we call our lord on occasions like when well fell ill ,while giving interview for getting a job, sitting in an examination hall and calling him for success.
In fact we are egoistic in nature; Allah has created the human soul with a predisposition to selfishness as a test.
Unless he stands firmly on the subject matter of Quran and tames his earthly desires this feeling will come to dominate his whole moral framework.
Allah has revealed this passionate selfish feeling in human earthly desires as follows in the Quran; “Truly man was created headstrong desperate when bad things happen, begrudging when good things come,”(Quran 70:19-21).
The major problem behind stress and the barrier to happiness is that we as humans do things for pleasing others.
All we ever want to do is to go for things that we think could please others and when they aren’t pleased as we expect them to be,it brings disappointment which then leads to stress and keeps happiness away from us.
The other and perhaps the most subtle element that keeps happiness away from us, opens the doors of stress is because we are not grateful for what we have and prying on other people and always being jealous of what they have. Regarding this comparison Prophet Mohammad (PBUH) said in a hadith: “Look at those below you (less fortunate than you), and don not look at those above you, for this is better,” (Muslim).
The approach of a Muslim rather should have been that of pleasing Allah and being grateful to everything Allah has given to him because of the fact that He is the One who returns exponentially and any effort done in his way does not go unrewarded.
The problem with the ideas of happiness that we have at present is primarily based up on material things. We presume that money could bring happiness, or if we were rich we would have less stress.
Similarly, the progression in career, better social standing and so on are some factors which we consider as factors that could bring happiness for us.
The real happiness comes from soul, if you are satisfied within you will be happy with the outside world as well. I will exit my topic by quoting Prophet Mohammad(PBUH) he says in one of his hadiths: “Truly enrichment does not come through possessing a lot of wealth, but true enrichment is the enrichment of the soul,”(Bukhari).
Author is a Research Scholar at Department of Physics at Aligarh Muslim University