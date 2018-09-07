Mohammad Yousuf Shaheen felicitated

Srinagar
A senior writer, poet and theatre activist Mohammad Yousuf Shaheen was felicitated by Infotel 2018 award Wednesday at Tagore Hall Srinagar. The function was organized by Infotel, an offshoot of Current News Service (CNS) in collaboration with Mehak Dramatic Club, Srinagar to honor the dignitaries from art, culture and literature. Shaheen was given this award for his immense contribution to Kashmiri drama, fiction and theater.
Shaheen has been associated with Radio Kashmirand Kashmiri daily Sangarmaal. He is a playwright who has made valuable contribution to Kashmiri prose and poetry.
Sharing his thoughts with Rising Kashmir, on the occasion, Shaheen said, “This award means a lot to me. I am thankful to infotel for recognizing my humble efforts towards the promotion of Kashmiri language.”
MLA Pattan and former minister Moulvi Imran Reza Ansari, chief guest of the function, gave away the awards.