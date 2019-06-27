About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
Write To us
Site Category Google
  • Search
June 27, 2019 | Press Trust of India

'Mohalla' committees to tackle drug menace in Jammu

The Jammu administration will be constituting 'mohalla' committees in residential localities and organising awareness campaigns in educational institutions to curb the rising menace of drug addiction among the youth, an official said on Wednesday.
The decision came at a joint meeting of officials, civil society and NGOs held here on Tuesday evening and chaired by deputy commissioner of Jammu, Ramesh Kumar.
According to Jammu Police, over 450 drug peddlers were arrested and 341 cases were registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act till June 24, 2019 in Jammu region, compared to 302 peddlers nabbed and 231 cases filed during the same period last year.
Around 57 kg heroin, 5,035 kg poppy straw, 111 kg charas (cannabis) were seized during the same period, against 31 kg heroin, 31 kg charas and 1672 kg poppy straw in the first half of the last year, Inspector General of Police, Jammu, M K Sinha had said.
"In the meeting, the burning issue of drug menace in Jammu district and the measures to curb this threat were discussed," the spokesperson said.
After the discussions, Kumar passed instructions to the departments concerned to constitute committees in every locality to keep a vigil and counter the menace of drug abuse, he said.
Terming the meeting as a "major step" towards making Jammu drug abuse free, Kumar sought suggestions and ideas from the participants to deal with this "growing danger," the spokesperson said.
The members of civil society and various organisations stressed on organising awareness camps in every educational institution and counselling the parents to keep a check on the growing drug abuse cases among youth, he said.
They also highlighted the increasing rate of suicides among the addicted youth and their failure to readjust in the society even after proper rehabilitation, the spokesperson said.
It was then decided in the meeting that volunteers in every educational institution including a narcotics squad and red ribbon clubs will spread awareness among the students and gather information regarding the supply of contraband in coordination with the police department, he said.
The deputy commissioner assured the gathering that "awareness campaign, including cultural activities focusing on de-addiction, will be conducted across the district", he said.
Kumar also requested the leaders from various religious organisations present at the meeting to spread awareness regarding the harmful effects of drugs, he said.
The officer then directed the police department to act swiftly on all the complaints and enforce strict measures to control drug smuggling in the district, he said.

Latest News

Heat wave prevails in Jammu, MeT forecasts dry weather in state till J ...

Heat wave prevails in Jammu, MeT forecasts dry weather in state till J ...

Jun 26 | Agencies
35-yr-old man

35-yr-old man's body fished out of Chenab

Jun 26 | Press Trust of India
Let

Let's speak out strongly in favour of religious freedom: US Secretary ...

Jun 26 | Press Trust of India
Govt prepare Rs 153 cr action plan for forest fire control

Govt prepare Rs 153 cr action plan for forest fire control

Jun 26 | Rising Kashmir News
Universities are autonomous bodies, no compulsion on them to teach any ...

Universities are autonomous bodies, no compulsion on them to teach any ...

Jun 26 | Agencies
Modi breaks silence on Jharkhand lynching, says it pained him

Modi breaks silence on Jharkhand lynching, says it pained him

Jun 26 | Press Trust of India
Northern Army Commander reviews security arrangement for Amarnath yatr ...

Northern Army Commander reviews security arrangement for Amarnath yatr ...

Jun 26 | Agencies

'Mohalla' committees to tackle drug menace in Jammu

Jun 26 | Press Trust of India
PDD linemen assaulted in Jammu

PDD linemen assaulted in Jammu

Jun 26 | Agencies
Tourism has come to standstill in valley: Tarigmi

Tourism has come to standstill in valley: Tarigmi

Jun 26 | Rising Kashmir News
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo calls on PM Modi

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo calls on PM Modi

Jun 26 | RK Web News
India

India's candidature for UNSC non-permanent seat endorsed by Asia Pacif ...

Jun 26 | Press Trust of India
Tral gunfight: Killed millitant was affiliated with Zakir Musa group

Tral gunfight: Killed millitant was affiliated with Zakir Musa group

Jun 26 | RK Online Desk
25-year-old pregnant woman dies in Anantnag, family alleges doctors

25-year-old pregnant woman dies in Anantnag, family alleges doctors' n ...

Jun 26 | RK Online Desk
Countries pledge $110 million for UN Palestinian agency

Countries pledge $110 million for UN Palestinian agency

Jun 26 | AFP/Press Trust of India
Tractor driver dies, another injured in Kangan road accident

Tractor driver dies, another injured in Kangan road accident

Jun 26 | Umar Raina
Militant killed in Tral gunfight: Police

Militant killed in Tral gunfight: Police

Jun 26 | RK Online Desk
Clashes erupt in Tral town

Clashes erupt in Tral town

Jun 26 | Javid Sofi
US-China trade spat, Iran tensions to dominate weighty G20

US-China trade spat, Iran tensions to dominate weighty G20

Jun 26 | AFP/Press Trust of India
Gunfight rages in Tral forests

Gunfight rages in Tral forests

Jun 26 | Javid Sofi
Archive

Digital Edition

Most Viewed


1
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
2
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
3
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
4
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
5
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
6
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
7
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
8
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
9
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
10
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
June 27, 2019 | Press Trust of India

'Mohalla' committees to tackle drug menace in Jammu

              

The Jammu administration will be constituting 'mohalla' committees in residential localities and organising awareness campaigns in educational institutions to curb the rising menace of drug addiction among the youth, an official said on Wednesday.
The decision came at a joint meeting of officials, civil society and NGOs held here on Tuesday evening and chaired by deputy commissioner of Jammu, Ramesh Kumar.
According to Jammu Police, over 450 drug peddlers were arrested and 341 cases were registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act till June 24, 2019 in Jammu region, compared to 302 peddlers nabbed and 231 cases filed during the same period last year.
Around 57 kg heroin, 5,035 kg poppy straw, 111 kg charas (cannabis) were seized during the same period, against 31 kg heroin, 31 kg charas and 1672 kg poppy straw in the first half of the last year, Inspector General of Police, Jammu, M K Sinha had said.
"In the meeting, the burning issue of drug menace in Jammu district and the measures to curb this threat were discussed," the spokesperson said.
After the discussions, Kumar passed instructions to the departments concerned to constitute committees in every locality to keep a vigil and counter the menace of drug abuse, he said.
Terming the meeting as a "major step" towards making Jammu drug abuse free, Kumar sought suggestions and ideas from the participants to deal with this "growing danger," the spokesperson said.
The members of civil society and various organisations stressed on organising awareness camps in every educational institution and counselling the parents to keep a check on the growing drug abuse cases among youth, he said.
They also highlighted the increasing rate of suicides among the addicted youth and their failure to readjust in the society even after proper rehabilitation, the spokesperson said.
It was then decided in the meeting that volunteers in every educational institution including a narcotics squad and red ribbon clubs will spread awareness among the students and gather information regarding the supply of contraband in coordination with the police department, he said.
The deputy commissioner assured the gathering that "awareness campaign, including cultural activities focusing on de-addiction, will be conducted across the district", he said.
Kumar also requested the leaders from various religious organisations present at the meeting to spread awareness regarding the harmful effects of drugs, he said.
The officer then directed the police department to act swiftly on all the complaints and enforce strict measures to control drug smuggling in the district, he said.

News From Rising Kashmir

;