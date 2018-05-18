About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Modi's Visit: Police issues traffic advisory

Published at May 18, 2018 06:22 PM 0Comment(s)2073views


Modi

Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar

In view of the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to SKICC, Srinagar tomorrow on May 19, Traffic Police City Srinagar has formulated following route plan:

  • No traffic shall be allowed to ply from Badyari Chowk to Nishat via Boulevard and similarly no traffic shall be allowed to ply from Ram Munshi Bagh towards Grand Palace and Nishat via Gupkar.
  • Commuters travelling from Harwan, Shalimar, Nishat and adjacent areas towards Lal Chowk are requested to travel via Foreshore Road & Hazratbal.
  • Commuters travelling from Dalgate, Lal Chowk and adjacent areas towards Harwan, Shalimar, Nishat shall adopt Nowpora  Khayam Rainawari to reach their respective destinations.  

Any inconvenience caused is highly regretted.

